Kim Kardashian West faces legal action from ex-employees

Kim Kardashian West is being sued by seven former members of staff at her Hidden Hills mansion.

Kim Kardashian. Source: Bang Showbiz

The 40-year-old star was hit with a lawsuit in Los Angeles today, when she was accused by her former staff members of being late with their pay and withholding 10 per cent of their wages for taxes.

Kim has also been accused of refusing to pay them overtime and forcing them to work without food breaks at her $60 million mansion, according to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column.

One 16-year-old ex-employee has alleged that he was forced to work beyond the the 48 maximum allowable hours for an underage summer employee, while another has claimed he was fired as soon as he raised concerns over the tax issue and overtime.

The former gardening and maintenance staff - Andrew Ramirez, Christopher Ramirez, Andrew Ramirez Jr, Aron Cabrea, Rene Ernesto Flores, Jesse Fernandez and Robert Araiza - are all now suing for unpaid wages and overtime money.

Frank Kim, of law firm Kim Legal, is representing the ex-employees in the case and has suggested that further action could soon be taken.

He told DailyMail.com: "Wage theft and other workplace violations are a widespread problem in Los Angeles.

"My firm is currently investigating other potential violations against these defendants, as well as other powerful families and businesses on behalf of everyday workers."

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Kim has revealed she hopes the issue can be "amicably resolved soon".

The spokesperson said: "These workers were hired and paid through a third-party vendor hired by Kim to provide ongoing services. Kim is not party to the agreement made between the vendor and their workers, therefore she is not responsible for how the vendor manages their business and the agreements they have made directly with their staff.