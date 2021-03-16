Kim Kardashian West denies claims of new sex tape

Kim Kardashian West has insisted claims she features in an unreleased sex tape with Ray J are "unequivocally false".

Kim Kardashian. Source: Bang Showbiz

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star and her former boyfriend's 2002 intimate moments were previously sold to adult film studio Vivid Entertainment for US$1 million after they leaked online and the 'One Wish' singer's former manager, Wack 100, recently claimed he is in possession of footage of the pair which is "more graphic and better than the first one".

However, Kim's lawyer has now hit out at Wack and accused him of looking for attention.

Speaking on the 40-year-old beauty's behalf, lawyer Marty Singer told TMZ: "The claim that there is an unreleased sex tape is unequivocally false. It is unfortunate that people make these statements to try and get their 15 minutes of fame."

Wack had claimed he had "part two" of Kim and Ray's sex tape but insisted the only person he'd hand it over to would be the Skims founder's estranged husband, Kanye West - with whom she has four children, North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and two-year-old Psalm - because it would be "disrespectful" to make the footage public.

Speaking on Bootleg Kev's podcast, Wack said: “All I know is Kanye, holla at me, bro. We got part two on the laptop. Ain’t never been seen. We’d love for you to have it. It’d be a great personal, private NFT...

“I would never give it to anybody but Kanye ’cause it’s the mother of his children. Because it’s Kanye, I probably would give it to Kanye. That’s for him. We can’t put that out there in the world like that. It’d be disrespectful.”