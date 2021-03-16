Kim Kardashian West broke down in tears over the end of family's reality TV show

Kim Kardashian West broke down in tears when she told her friends ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ was ending.

Kim Kardashian. Source: Bang Showbiz

The 40-year-old reality star and her famous family announced last year that season 20 of their E! reality show – which is currently on a mid-season break and returns on May 6 – will be their last.

And in a preview of the upcoming final episodes, Kim can be seen getting emotional as she spreads the news amongst her friends.

Whilst speaking to one friend on the phone, Kim sobs: "We ended ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’.”

In a confessional, she then added: "It was just the hardest conversation that we've ever had to have.”

The decision was tough for the rest of the family too, with matriarch Kris Jenner admitting she struggled to think about “the end”, especially as it coincided with her own mother, MJ Campbell, selling her home.

She said: "Not only did we decide to end the show, but we sold my mom's house, too. It's just hard to think about the end. So many things are ending. And I just keep asking myself, did we make the right decision?"

The Kardashian/Jenner family announced their show was ending in September last year after 14 years on air.