Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West name their baby girl after days of struggling to find a name

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have named their daughter Chicago.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

The couple took to Kim's website and app today to announce the name of their little one, who was born earlier this week.

The post simply read, "Chicago West", but did not divulge the reason behind the name. However, it is well known that Kanye was brought up in Chicago.

Kim and Kanye welcomed their third child via a surrogate Tuesday and shared the happy news about the arrival of a "healthy, beautiful baby girl" with their fans the day after.

She announced: "We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."

Yesterday, Kanye claimed him and Kim "couldn't think" of a name for their baby daughter.

He said: "Can't think of a name, know what I'm saying?"

Meanwhile, Kim recently publicly thanked her surrogate for carrying the couple's third child.

She said: "I’m so grateful for modern technology and that this is even possible. It’s not for everyone, but I absolutely love my gestational carrierand this was the best experience I’ve ever had. Our gestational carrier gave us the greatest gift one could give.

"The connection with our baby came instantly and it’s as if she was with us the whole time. Having a gestational carrier was so special for us and she made our dreams of expanding our family come true. We are so excited to finally welcome home our baby girl."

