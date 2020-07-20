Kim Kardashian 'upset' with Kanye West's tearful speech about mulling daughter's abortion

TODAY |

Kim Kardashian West is reportedly "upset" at her husband Kanye West's decision to speak about their experience with abortion.

Kanye, 43, confessed during his first-ever presidential rally - which was held in South Carolina yesterday - that he and his now-wife Kim had considered aborting their first child, and broke down in tears as he explained he "almost killed [his] daughter".

And according to a family source, Kim and the rest of her famous Kardashian family are not happy with Kanye for telling the personal story without her consent.

The insider told TMZ: "[The] family is upset that Kanye talked about Kim's first pregnancy and how they discussed abortion, something he says he wanted. It's usually a topic married folk don't say out loud unless it's been discussed."

During his rally over the weekend, Kanye wept and repeatedly yelled, "I almost killed my daughter" before offering an explanation.

He said: "In the bible it says thou shalt not kill.

"I remember when my girlfriend called me screaming and crying... . And I just thought to myself, 'Please don't tell me I gave Kim Kardashian AIDS.'

"Then, she said, 'I'm pregnant' and I said, 'Yes.' .... she said 'No.' She was crying... [and] said she had to go to the doctor.

"And for one month, and two months and three months, we talked about her not having this child."

Kanye went on to explain the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star "had pills in her hand".

He added: "You know, these pills you take it and it's a wrap--the baby is gone."

But the Bound 2 hitmaker and Kim - who have North, now seven, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and 14-month-old Psalm together - eventually decided to keep the baby, and the rapper admitted his wife might not be impressed by him sharing the story.

Kanye West wants Jay Z as his vice president in US election

He continued: "I said, 'We are going to have this child.' I know people who are 50 years old who don't have a child.

"So even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world, even when I didn't want to.

"She stood up and she protected that child."

