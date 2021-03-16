Kim Kardashian reveals she only has two years left of law school before qualifying as lawyer

Kim Kardashian West has two years left of law school.

Kim Kardashian. Source: Bang Showbiz

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has revealed she's now halfway through her law degree and has just two years left of studying before she can take her bar exam and become a fully qualified lawyer.

She said: "I'm still in law school, I have two years left. So I have two years under my belt. I actually am not doing an essay and doing this interview instead, so I'm gonna have to get up really early tomorrow to write like a two-hour essay. So that is really steady and a lot of work."

Kim, 40, has been taking a break from her studies over the past year because the Covid-19 pandemic has meant she's been unable to meet with her teachers.

And although she understands the last 12 months have been "so challenging" for people around the world, she also believes the global lockdowns have allowed people to reflect on what makes them happy.

She added: "This year has been so challenging for so many people, but I also think that this year was a huge cleanse and just a huge opportunity for people to really be grateful for the simple things. That is a huge awakening that so many people had.

"I mean just even the amount of that me and all my parent friends have spent with our children has been so beautiful that we get this time. I always try to look at things in a positive way, so even though it's been such a challenging year, I think it's been a time to regenerate, get creative, and spend so much time with family.

"Just this time that I've been able to spend with my children has been priceless. That part has been so beautiful, just knowing that when we do start to fill our plates back up, I hope that we don't fill them up with things that don't make us happy."

Kim – who has North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, 22 months, with her estranged husband Kanye West – also said her break was more like a "forced halt", as she had no intentions of slowing down before the pandemic.