Kim K granted restraining order after fan sends her the morning-after pill

Kim Kardashian has been granted a five-year restraining order against a man who sent her a diamond ring and the morning-after pill.

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and North. Source: Bang Showbiz

The 40-year-old reality TV star was successful in obtaining the order, which directs Nicholas Costanza to remain at least 100 yards away from her at all times and not contact her, after he repeatedly showed up at her house.

Kim's solicitor Shawn Holley filed court documents explaining that Costanza showed up at Kim's gated community in February and May and told security he was taking her to dinner.

Her security team intercepted the package containing the diamond ring and pills before Kim received it.

He also reportedly created a marriage certificate for them and harrassed Kim online.

This comes after Kim was recently granted a temporary restraining order against another alleged stalker who wanted to “pursue a physical relationship” with her.

Kim was said to be "scared" after Charles Peter Zelenoff, 32, managed to find her home and “filmed videos outside the edge of her property" and she claimed he was getting increasingly frustrated about not getting inside.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was particularly concerned "because she's never shared her address.”