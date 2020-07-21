TODAY |

Kim K granted restraining order after fan sends her the morning-after pill

Source:  Bang Showbiz

Kim Kardashian has been granted a five-year restraining order against a man who sent her a diamond ring and the morning-after pill.

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and North. Source: Bang Showbiz

The 40-year-old reality TV star was successful in obtaining the order, which directs Nicholas Costanza to remain at least 100 yards away from her at all times and not contact her, after he repeatedly showed up at her house.

Kim's solicitor Shawn Holley filed court documents explaining that Costanza showed up at Kim's gated community in February and May and told security he was taking her to dinner.

Her security team intercepted the package containing the diamond ring and pills before Kim received it.

He also reportedly created a marriage certificate for them and harrassed Kim online.

This comes after Kim was recently granted a temporary restraining order against another alleged stalker who wanted to “pursue a physical relationship” with her.

Kim was said to be "scared" after Charles Peter Zelenoff, 32, managed to find her home and “filmed videos outside the edge of her property" and she claimed he was getting increasingly frustrated about not getting inside.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was particularly concerned "because she's never shared her address.”

Zelenoff was ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Kim at all times.

Entertainment
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Dad will always be the best' – Lomu brothers choose tennis over rugby
2
Hamilton policeman undergoing surgery after being shot in shoulder
3
Robertson reveals All Blacks clause in new Crusaders deal
4
RSV explained: What parents, caregivers need to be aware of
5
Breakfast crew in fits of laughter as Indira Stewart photo bombs news bulletin
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Joe Exotic's ex Dillon Passage reveals new relationship

Tyson Foods recalls almost 4500 tons of chicken products in US
08:57

Should straight people go to gay bars?

US woman killed after grizzly bear pulled her from tent was registered nurse