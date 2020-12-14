TODAY |

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's children attempt Māori haka at gathering

Source:  1 NEWS

Some of Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian's kids have given the Ka Mate haka a go at a birthday party.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Several members of the West and Disick family gave the All Blacks haka a try. Source: Scott Disick/Instagram

The US socialities do not appear in the video, which was posted on Instagram by Kourtney's ex-partner Scott Disick yesterday while at a birthday party at Kourtney's house for their sons Mason and Reign Disick.

In the video, Penelope Disick performs with cousins North and Saint West, along with two friends.

On one of the videos, Disick has captioned, "Tik tok ya don't stop ... ain't got nothing on us" - apparently under the impression that the children learned the haka as part of a Tiktok dance trend.

The group perform Ngāti Toa chief Te Rauparaha's haka Ka Mate, which is most frequently performed by the All Blacks.


