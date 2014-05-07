 

Kim and Kanye West welcome their third child via surrogate

Bang Showbiz

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have welcomed their third child via a surrogate.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West of the Met Gala

The celebrity couple - who already have two-year-old son Saint and four-year-old daughter North - have announced the arrival of a "healthy, beautiful baby girl", with Kim confirming the news via her own app.

She announced: "We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care.

"North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."

Kim, 37, revealed that her daughter was born on Monday and has confirmed that she weighed seven pounds, six ounces.

The famous beauty - who has been married to the outspoken rap star since 2014 - turned to a surrogate after suffering complications with her own pregnancies, experiencing early-onset pre-eclampsia with North and further troubles during labour with Saint.

