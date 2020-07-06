Killing Eve star says playing an assassin made her 'more honest' in her relationships

Jodie Comer thinks Killing Eve has improved her relationships.

Jodie Comer. Source: Getty

The 27-year-old actress can't "relate" to her character, assassin Villanelle, but has learned a lot about the importance of honesty, both with herself and with other people, through playing the role.

Asked about playing the murderer during an interview with OK! magazine, she said: "It's definitely not something I can relate to.

"However, her love of food is something I can definitely relate to. I love food.

"I feel like playing Villanelle has enabled me to be more honest with myself and my relationships. Villanelle is very fearless and sometimes she's maybe too honest, but that's something I really, really admire about her."

While her character has been hailed as a style icon for her flamboyant designer ensembles, Jodie insisted her personal style is very different and she's grateful to have help for preparing for red carpet events.

She admitted: "I'm going to be honest with you... I'm a jeans and t-shirt kind of girl. I used to dress up a lot in my late teens, when I would go out for the night with my friends.

"I would wear six-inch heels and a little dress in the dead of winter. Now, me and my friends wear flats. You know what? I'm very grateful to have a stylist."

The Talking Heads actress is grateful for the encounters she has with fans as they are all keen to talk about her work.