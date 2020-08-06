Kids falling off bikes in background of Seven Sharp interview deemed to be 'pulling a Hollywood'

Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells have called in the forensics team, after a deluge of correspondence regarding the wellbeing of some young cyclists who fell over in the background of a Seven Sharp interview this evening.

According to the hosts, the clip was isolated and sent upstairs for closer analysis to check on the lads' wellbeing.

“Our fake footage boffins have deemed that the fall was, in fact, a Hollywood,” Hilary announced.



“So, the riders are OK. But thank you for your concern.”

Jeremy admitted he felt some camaraderie the kids, saying he also used to pull off “stunts like that”.

“You have to hand it to those youngsters, though - impeccable stunt-work and impressive to do that in the back of a shot like that, not interfering with the interview at all.”

