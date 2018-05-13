Khloe Kardashian shares first photo of daughter True

Khloe Kardashian has shared the first picture of her daughter True to mark one month since she was born.

The first picture of Khloe Kardashian's baby True. Source: Instagram

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star took to Instagram to reveal the first full look at her little girl, who she welcomed into the world in April with her partner Tristan Thompson.

Kardashian and Thompson's relationship was rocked by a cheating scandal after Thompson was photographed with a woman in his hotel room last month.

She captioned the short video: "Happy One Month True!"

Meanwhile, Khloe previously revealed her baby daughter is "sweet and patient".

She wrote: "Baby True is going to be a month old on Thursday! So far, she's so incredibly sweet and patient - really not fussy at all. I can tell she's going to be super athletic and incredibly strong! She's very calm, peaceful and loves to cuddle with her parents. I can't believe my baby will be a month old tomorrow why does this make me happy and sad all at the same time. Thank you Jesus for my sweet peanut (sic)"

This weekend will also see the family celebrate Khloe's first Mother's Day.

She shared: "I've always loved Mother's Day and celebrating Kris Jenner, [grandma] MJ and my sisters - but this year will be even more special because now I'm a mommy, too! As of now, there aren't any special plans (that I know of, LOL). I'm really enjoying spending quality time with True and loving just hibernating with her ... This Mother's Day will be the most special yet!