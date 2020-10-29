TODAY |

Khloe Kardashian reveals battle with Covid-19 that left her bed bound for days

Source:  Associated Press

Khloe Kardashian says she had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Kardashian said her symptoms included coughing, shaking, vomiting, headaches along with cold and hot flashes. Source: Associated Press

The reality star confirmed she was diagnosed today in a sneak peek clip of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The bedridden Kardashian spoke in the video with a hoarse voice.

"Just found out that I do have corona," she said in the teaser of the episode, which was filmed months ago. A teaser in September showed Kardashian being tested for the virus.

"I have been in my room," she continued. "It's gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days."

Kardashian said her symptoms included coughing, shaking, vomiting, headaches along with cold and hot flashes. She said she had a burning sensation while coughing.

The video clip was released a day after her sister, Kim Kardashian West, drew hefty criticism for celebrating her lavish 40th birthday vacation with a large group on a private island during the pandemic.

She posted a few group photos on social media of herself with family and friends, who were all unmasked.

Kardashian West said in the post that "after 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island."

