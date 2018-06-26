Khloe Kardashian breaks silence on staying with partner after alleged infidelity

Khloe Kardashian has broken her silence on staying with Tristan Thompson, admitting it has taken an "enormous rebuilding" for them to "coexist".

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson leaving Nobu in Malibu. Source: Bang Showbiz

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star replied to a fan on Twitter today, who criticised her for standing by the NBA player after he was caught seemingly getting close to another woman just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True back in April.

Speaking directly for the first time on the matter, the 33-year-old reality star responded saying they had no idea how much of an "enormous rebuilding" it has taken for them to be able to remain a couple, adding that she is "proud" of herself for staying strong.

The fan, who goes by the name "Queen Persia", tweeted: "I love, adore & root for @khloekardashian but I'm so disappointed she stayed with that wasteman Tristan

"She preaches about women knowing their self worth and when to walk away but when it's time to walk the walk, she's a hypocrite. [sic]

And Khloe swiftly replied: "Not exactly Queen Persia, you have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist. I'm proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations. [sic]"

Khloe added how she appreciated her fan's concern, writing: "I love you for that and girl trust me don't I understand!!! I appreciate you I do!! [sic]"

Last week, it was claimed the Revenge Body star is "so happy" that she decided to stay in Cleveland with Tristan to work on their romance, and that the Kardashian/Jenner family have forgiven him - despite being "concerned" at first.