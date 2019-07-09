TODAY |

Kevin Spacey's sexual assault case dropped after alleged victim dies

Bang Showbiz
Kevin Spacey will not be charged in his sexual assault case in Los Angeles, after his alleged victim passed away.

The 60-year-old actor was facing a court case after being accused of forcing a male massage therapist to touch his genitals during an in-home session back in 2016, today the case against Spacey - who denied all charges against him - was dropped.

According to TMZ, the LA County District Attorney's Office rejected the case after the alleged victim died during the investigation.

Without the victim, the District Attorney said the case could not be proven, and so has been dropped, without Spacey facing charges.

Law enforcement sources have reportedly told TMZ that the man died a few weeks ago, and that his cause of death was "natural causes".

The decision to drop the case comes after the former 'House of Cards' star had a separate criminal sexual assault case against him in Massachusetts dropped after the alleged victim invoked the Fifth Amendment.

Kevin originally pled not guilty to criminal charges of indecent assault and battery in connection with an allegation he groped a young man in a bar in July 2016, but in July of this year, the charges were dropped by the Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O'Keefe.

In court documents, O'Keefe said he was dropping the case due to the "unavailability of the complaining witness."

Spacey - who has been accused of misconduct by several men - was fired from Netflix drama House of Cards over previous sexual assault allegations made against him and was replaced in the drama All The Money In The World.

In November 2017, he entered a treatment facility and has remained out of the public eye since.

