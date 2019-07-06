TODAY |

Kevin Spacey questioned by UK police over assault claims

Associated Press
More From
Entertainment
North America
UK and Europe
Television
Crime and Justice

British police have travelled to the US to interview Kevin Spacey about sexual assault allegations.

The Metropolitan Police is investigating six claims of sexual assault and assault against the former House of Cards star, who ran London's Old Vic Theatre between 2004 and 2015.

Variety reported today that British detectives interviewed Spacey in May.

British police don't identify suspects until they have been charged. Without naming Spacey, the London force said that in May "a man was voluntarily interviewed under caution in America by officers from the Met's Complex Case Team. He was not arrested. Inquiries are on-going."

"Under caution" means the interview was recorded and can be used in future prosecutions.

Spacey's attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In the United States, a young man who says Spacey groped him in a Nantucket bar in 2016 dropped his lawsuit against the two-time Academy Award winner this week. Spacey still faces a criminal charge over the alleged incident and pleaded not guilty to indecent assault and battery in January.

In 2017, American actor Anthony Rapp alleged that Spacey, who is now 59, had climbed on top of him on a bed when Rapp was 14 and Spacey 26.

After Rapp's allegation the Old Vic conducted an investigation into its former leader. It said it had received 20 allegations of inappropriate behaviour by Spacey, and had encouraged 14 of the complainants to go to the police.

British police have travelled to the U.S. to interview Kevin Spacey about sexual assault allegations.
The Metropolitan Police is investigating six claims of sexual assault and assault against the former "House of Cards" star, who ran London's Old Vic Theatre between 2004 and 2015.
Variety reported Saturday that British detectives interviewed Spacey in May.
British police don't identify suspects until they have been charged. Without naming Spacey, the London force said that in May "a man was voluntarily interviewed under caution in America by officers from the Met's Complex Case Team. He was not arrested. Inquiries are ongoing."
"Under caution" means the interview was recorded and can be used in future prosecutions.
Spacey's attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In the United States, a young man who says Spacey groped him in a Nantucket bar in 2016 dropped his lawsuit against the two-time Academy Award winner this week. Spacey still faces a criminal charge over the alleged incident and pleaded not guilty to indecent assault and battery in January.
In 2017, American actor Anthony Rapp alleged that Spacey, who is now 59, had climbed on top of him on a bed when Rapp was 14 and Spacey 26.
After Rapp's allegation the Old Vic conducted an investigation into its former leader. It said it had received 20 allegations of inappropriate behavior by Spacey, and had encouraged 14 of the complainants to go to the police.
British police have travelled to the U.S. to interview Kevin Spacey about sexual assault allegations.
The Metropolitan Police is investigating six claims of sexual assault and assault against the former "House of Cards" star, who ran London's Old Vic Theatre between 2004 and 2015.
Variety reported on Saturday that British detectives interviewed Spacey in May.
British police don't identify suspects until they have been charged. Without naming Spacey, the London force said that in May "a man was voluntarily interviewed under caution in America by officers from the Met's Complex Case Team. He was not arrested. Inquiries are on-going."
"Under caution" means the interview was recorded and can be used in future prosecutions.
Spacey's attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In the United States, a young man who says Spacey groped him in a Nantucket bar in 2016 dropped his lawsuit against the two-time Academy Award winner this week. Spacey still faces a criminal charge over the alleged incident and pleaded not guilty to indecent assault and battery in January.
In 2017, American actor Anthony Rapp alleged that Spacey, who is now 59, had climbed on top of him on a bed when Rapp was 14 and Spacey 26.
After Rapp's allegation the Old Vic conducted an investigation into its former leader. It said it had received 20 allegations of inappropriate behaviour by Spacey, and had encouraged 14 of the complainants to go to the police.
FILE: Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at district court in Nantucket, Mass. Source: Associated Press
More From
Entertainment
North America
UK and Europe
Television
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:02
Organisers tried to shut down outgoing Miss Heilala Queen during her final address.
Scenes of chaos at Tonga’s national beauty pageant as organisers try to shut down student's speech
2
The Roosters star played a big role in the win over West Tigers.
Roosters star Latrell Mitchell scores crazy cartwheel try, scares ref Henry Perenara with celebration
3
The Aussie bad boy pulled out all his tricks at Wimbledon.
Watch: Nick Kyrgios bamboozles Rafa Nadal with underarm ace, after nailing 230km/h serve
4
The Crusaders coach cut some serious shapes as his side sealed the 2019 crown.
There it is! Scott Robertson busts out trademark dance moves to celebrate Super Rugby title
5
H&M Auckland workers wear black, refuse parts of job in fight for living wage
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
In this Thursday, July 4, 2019 photo, A Chicago Police Department (CPD) officer guard people as they stream out of Chicago's Navy Pier after reports of stabbings and threatening injuries after the 4th of July celebrations. Police said a false report of gunfire set off a stampede that trampled more than a dozen people. (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky)

Approximately 13 people injured by human stampede in Chicago after fireworks mistaken for gunfire
00:23
Police are calling the incident an "unexplained death" while they investigate.

Body found in Porirua stream 'not being treated as suspicious' - say police

Chicago hospital in hot water after allowing wrong family to give consent to switch 'brother' off life support
Police set up a cordon in Clover Park after a firearms incident.

One person seriously injured after firearms incident in South Auckland