Kevin Hart undergoes surgery after crashing his classic muscle car

Kevin Hart underwent surgery on his back yesterday after he was involved in a car accident in Malibu.

The 40-year-old actor and comedian was forced to go under the knife yesterday after he sustained a series of injuries to his spine when one of his classic muscle cars veered off the Mulholland Highway in Malibu Hills.

A source told TMZ.com that doctors completed "successful back surgery" on the Night School star and they are expecting him to make a full recovery.

However, it's believed he's being kept in hospital under the watchful eye of doctors for the next few days while he recuperates from the operation and the crash.

Despite having surgery less than 24 hours ago, Kevin is reportedly up and chatting to his friends and family, while his wife Eniko Parrish, with whom he has 22-month-old son Kenzo, has been by his bedside the whole time, according to The Blast.

The Ride Along star was in the car with two other people - one of whom was driving - when his Plymouth Barracuda veered off the Mulholland Highway in Malibu, California, and ended up in a gully about 10 feet off the road.

Both Kevin and his driver were taken to hospital after sustaining "major back injuries", but the third person in the vehicle did not need medical treatment.

Following the news of his crash, Kevin's The Upside co-star Bryan Cranston took to Instagram to send him "positive energy" in the hopes of a speedy recovery.

He wrote: "I've just heard that @kevinhart4real was injured today in a car accident in Los Angeles. Let's all send him positive energy and healing thoughts. He's a good human. Get well soon, brother."

Kevin had previously taken to social media on Sunday to post a video of himself driving the classic car, as someone yelled at him for laying down too much rubber on the street as he spun out his tires.