Kevin Hart confirmed he previously had Covid-19

The 'Jumanji: The Next Level' star has confirmed he tested positive for the infectious virus earlier this year, but didn't say anything at the time because Hollywood megastar Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson had just come forward with their diagnosis.

"The problem is that I had it around the same time as Tom Hanks. And I couldn't say anything because he's more famous than I am."



Kevin, 41, has been laying low amid the pandemic, but previously spoke about the global crisis during a virtual appearance on NPR's 'How I Built This' podcast in June.



At the time, Kevin did not mention his diagnosis, but took the time to voice his support for the Black Lives Matter demonstrations that have taken place during the pandemic.



"It's a crazy time that we're living in. This is one of those moments in life where you realise that history has an opportunity to either repeat itself or be made," he said.