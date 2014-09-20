Kendall Jenner granted restraining order against man who threatened to shoot her

Kendall Jenner has been granted a five-year restraining order against a man who allegedly threatened to shoot her.

Kendall Jenner Source: Bang Showbiz

The 25-year-old model was recently forced to move out of her home after she was informed by police that a man named Malik Bowker had allegedly made scary threats in which he said he intended to buy a gun and shoot the both of them.

And after Kendall was awarded a temporary restraining order against him last month, a judge ruled in a court hearing on Tuesday that the terms of her protection order are to stay in place for the next five years.

According to TMZ, the five-year restraining order means Bowker must stay at least 100 yards away from Kendall, including her home, places of work, and her vehicle.

The 24-year-old man is also prohibited from attempting to obtain her address going forward, and can have absolutely no physical or electronic contact with her.

In late March, it was reported that legal documents state that Bowker had been placed on a psychiatric hold at a local hospital and was due to be released, which is what prompted Kendall to move out of her home for her own safety.

The model also amped up her own personal security after the alleged threats, with more armed security keeping her safe.

Kendall has claimed to have never met Bowker before and is petrified that he will cause her harm, which is why she applied for the restraining order that means he has to stay 100 yards away from her at all times by law.

Soon after Bowker’s threats, a man Shaquan King was arrested for trespassing on Kendall’s property, where it was alleged he "removed his clothes and got into her pool before her personal security ordered him out".