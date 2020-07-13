TODAY |

Kelly Preston dies of breast cancer aged 57

Source:  1 NEWS

Actress Kelly Preston has died of breast cancer at the age of 57.

Actors Kelly Preston and John Travolta attend the "Gotti" New York premiere at SVA Theater on June 14, 2018 in New York City. Source: Getty

Her husband John Travolta confirmed her death on Instagram today. 

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer.

"She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many."

Travolta said he would be taking some time to be there for his children and said Kelly’s love and life "will always be remembered".

"Forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal."

Preston's acting career began in 1985 and is largely known for her role in the film Jerry Maguire.

