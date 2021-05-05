Kelly Osbourne says weight loss surgery gave her a “fighting chance” at restarting her life.

Kelly Osbourne. Source: Bang Showbiz

The 36-year-old reality star underwent gastric sleeve surgery in 2018, and has said she couldn’t be happier with her decision to go under the knife for the procedure – in which over half of the stomach is removed so that it takes the shape of a sleeve or tube – after she began gaining weight rapidly when she got sober in 2017.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, she said: “I got sober. I replaced drugs and alcohol with food, my body metabolised differently. Once I got sober and I gained weight uncontrollably, it was insane.

“[People] kept telling me, ‘You should do the surgery.’ I was so against it. … I thought the surgery was a cop-out and that it was like cheating. That couldn’t be further from the truth. What the surgery did was give me a fighting chance.”

Although the surgery gave her the initial push she needed to lose weight, Kelly didn’t follow her doctor’s directions after her operation and therefore stopped seeing results.

She added to Us Weekly magazine: “I lost, like, I want to say 35 pounds, 40 pounds. And then I stopped losing weight. I just stopped because I didn’t listen to what they said. I just thought it was going to be a quick fix. I’d be done. I’d be skinny. [I thought I] didn’t have to work out or do anything.

"I could not have been more wrong. You have to do every single thing that they tell you to do when you do the surgery, or it doesn’t work.”

Meanwhile, Kelly recently revealed she had suffered a relapse in her sobriety journey after four years, but is now back on track.

Posting on Instagram, she wrote: "This is a little hard for me to talk about but I've always promised you I will be honest with you about where I'm at and what's going on on my road to recovery.

"I relapsed, not proud of it but I'm back on track and I will be doing a podcast this week where I tell everybody about what's going on and what happened.

“I just want to let you know that I'm sober today and I'm going to be sober tomorrow.

"But I've truly learned that it is just one day at a time and I wanted to tell you guys the truth cause I never ever want to lie to you.