Kelly Osbourne denies speculation she has had plastic surgery

Kelly Osbourne has denied her new look is down to plastic surgery.

Kelly Osbourne. Source: Bang Showbiz

The 36-year-old star took to Instagram to respond to the rumours she has gone under the knife, insisting she is "always really honest" about her body and would have told people if she'd had any surgery.

In the video clip, which is captioned "Let’s squash these stupid rumours!!! Can’t you just be happy for me?," she tells her fans: "Good morning everyone. I’m currently in hair and makeup right now.

"I just want to bring up a topic that you guys are all talking about because I’m always really honest and really upfront about what I’ve done to my body and who I am. And I have not done plastic surgery.

"I’ve never done anything to my face other than a couple of injections in my lip, in my jaw, and in my forehead. I do not lie, but thank you for the compliment."

Meanwhile, Kelly previously confessed weight loss surgery gave her a "fighting chance" at restarting her life.

Speaking of her decision to have gastric sleeve surgery, she said: “I got sober. I replaced drugs and alcohol with food, my body metabolised differently. Once I got sober and I gained weight uncontrollably, it was insane.

"People kept telling me, 'You should do the surgery.' I was so against it … I thought the surgery was a cop-out and that it was like cheating. That couldn’t be further from the truth. What the surgery did was give me a fighting chance."

Although the surgery gave her the initial push she needed to lose weight, Kelly didn’t follow her doctor’s directions after her operation and therefore stopped seeing results.

She added: "I lost, like, I want to say 35 pounds, 40 pounds. And then I stopped losing weight. I just stopped because I didn’t listen to what they said. I just thought it was going to be a quick fix. I’d be done.