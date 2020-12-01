Kelly Clarkson's ex wants $620k a month for spousal and child support

Brandon Blackstock is asking for $620,000 a month from Kelly Clarkson.

Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson. Source: Bang Showbiz

The couple have gone their separate ways but the details of their divorce are far from being worked out, with Brandon requesting over half a million dollars every month in monthly spousal and child support just moments after Kelly was offered primary custody of her kids.

A source told People magazine of Brandon's monetary request: "He has been equally unreasonable in his requests for child and spousal support, as well as attorney fees. Kelly’s offered to pay for all the kids’ expenses, but Brandon seems to think he is entitled to and needs $US301,000 in spousal support and $US135,000 in child support per month."

The 'Kelly Clarkson Show' host recently said she won’t talk about the details of her divorce because she wants to avoid involving her young children in public discussion.

She said: "I am a very open person, but I'm not going to be able to be truly open about this in certain aspects because there's kids involved ...

"I think that I will navigate a way in which to be open and honest about it eventually, probably via the show, and it'll probably, I'm assuming, happen organically when someone says something in conversation or something.

"It definitely wouldn't be planned. But my children and his older children - there are a lot of little hearts involved in this and while people feel, 'Oh my gosh, what a loss ...' imagine how it is in the epicentre of the storm. It's a lot to process and deal with, just as a family. So because it's not just me, I probably won't go too deep with it."