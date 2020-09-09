Keeping Up With the Kardashians will end in 2021

Who do we keep up with now? After more than a decade, Keeping Up With the Kardashians will be ending its run next year.

“It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye" to the reality show, Kim Kardashian and other members of the extended Kardashian-Jenner family said in a statement today.

"We’ve decided as a family to end this very special journey,” the family said on social media, without further explanation about the move.

The show's home, the E! network, said it's a delayed farewell. The new season begins September 17, with the final season to air in 2021.