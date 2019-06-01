TODAY |

Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss to reprise roles for fourth Matrix film

Associated Press
Keanu Reeves and Lana Wachowski are returning to the world of The Matrix.

Warner Bros. Pictures announced today that a fourth Matrix is in the works.

Reeves will be reprising his role as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss will return as Trinity in the film that will be co-written, directed and produced by Wachowski, who co-created The Matrix with Lilly Wachowski.

Lana Wachowski says in a statement that the ideas of The Matrix are more relevant than ever now and she's happy to have the characters back in her life. Emmerich says Wachowski is a true visionary.

The first film hit theaters 20 years ago and spawned two sequels that cumulatively made more than NZ$2.49 billion at the global box office.

No release date has been set.

Keanu Reeves attending 'John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum' film premiere on May 9, 2019 in New York City.
