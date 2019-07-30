TODAY |

Katy Perry's hit Dark Horse copied Christian rap song, Los Angeles jury finds

Associated Press
More From
Entertainment
North America
Music

A jury today found that Katy Perry's 2013 hit Dark Horse improperly copied a 2009 Christian rap song, setting up arguments over how much the singer and other defendants will owe.

Today's decision returned by a nine-member federal jury in a Los Angeles courtroom came five years after Marcus Gray and two co-authors first sued alleging Dark Horse stole from Joyful Noise, a song Gray released under the stage name Flame.

The case now goes to a penalty phase, where the jury will decide how much the plaintiffs are owed for copyright infringement.

Gray's attorneys argued that the beat and instrumental line featured through nearly half of Dark Horse are substantially similar to those of Joyful Noise.

Dark Horse, a hybrid of pop, trap and hip-hop sounds that was the third single of Perry's 2013 album "Prism," spent four weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 in early 2014, and earned Perry a Grammy nomination.

Perry's attorneys argued that the song sections in question represent the kind of simple musical elements that if found to be subject to copyright would hurt music and all songwriters.

"They're trying to own basic building blocks of music, the alphabet of music that should be available to everyone," Perry's lawyer Christine Lepera said during closing arguments last week.

Perry and the song's co-authors, including her producer Dr. Luke, testified during the seven-day trial that none of them had heard the song or heard of Gray before the lawsuit, nor did they listen to Christian music.

Gray's attorneys had only to demonstrate, however, that Joyful Noise had wide dissemination and could have been heard by Perry and her co-authors, and provide as evidence that it had millions of plays on YouTube and Spotify, and that the album it's included on was nominated for a Grammy.

"They're trying to shove Mr. Gray into some gospel music alleyway that no one ever visits," said plaintiffs' attorney Michael A. Kahn during closing arguments, when he also pointed out that Perry had begun her career as a Christian artist.

Kahn and Gray declined comment but smiled as they left the courtroom after the verdict.

The 34-year-old pop superstar and American Idol judge brought laughs to the proceedings when she testified during its second day, and her lawyers were having technical troubles getting Dark Horse to play in the courtroom.

"I could perform it live," Perry said.

No performance was necessary after the audio issues were fixed. Jurors heard both songs played back-to-back in their entirety at the end of closing arguments this week.

Perry was not present for the reading of the verdict today.

FILE - This April 11, 2019 file photo shows Katy Perry at the 10th annual DVF Awards at the Brooklyn Museum in New York. A jury has found that Perryâs 2013 hit âDark Horse,â copied a 2009 Christian rap song. The nine-member federal jury in Los Angeles returned the unanimous verdict Monday, July 29, 2019. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)
Katy Perry. (File photo) Source: Associated Press
More From
Entertainment
North America
Music
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
The wildlife campaigner was popped the question by long-time partner Chandler Powell on her 21st birthday.
Bindi Irwin to tribute mum, Terri, with wedding gown
2
The Black Cap has seemingly put some the pain from the World Cup behind him.
Martin Guptill breaks hotel room window in extraordinary T20 innings for Worcestershire
3
The head of the Māori Council said the housing development at the site is to meet surging demand for housing.
Tense standoff between Breakfast host and Māori Council head over Ihumātao
4
Kelsey Browne was hoping for some encouragement from Rob Wright but all she got was some harsh truths.
Camera catches Aussie netball star getting blasted by coach during frank discussion - 'I can't give you a positive when you're not doing it'
5
The Opposition would need to make a "massive turn" to work with the Greens, Marama Davidson and James Shaw say.
National 'pretty desperate' for coalition partners, Greens co-leader James Shaw says
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Five dead, more injured, in residential shootings in small Wisconsin town
"New York, USA September 11th, 2001: World Trade Center Towers in Lower Manhattan with clouds of smoke rising from fires as a result of terrorist attack. Photographed 9:54 am from Chinatown neighborhood 5 minutes before the South Tower collapsed." New York 9/11

Trump signs legislation for ongoing 9/11 victim compensation
00:11
The incident took place at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California.

Children, 6 and 13, among dead as man with 'assault-type rifle' opens fire at US food festival
03:12
Virtuoso Strings Charitable Trust has been working with young people in Porirua for six years.

Porirua youth orchestra works to showcase Pasifika talent