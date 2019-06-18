TODAY |

Katy Perry wants others to 'learn' from the end of her feud with Taylor Swift

Bang Showbiz
Katy Perry hopes "other people can learn" from the end of her feud with Taylor Swift.

The 34-year-old singer had been at loggerheads with Taylor since 2013 when she accused Katy of having stolen some of her back-up dancers for her own tour.

Recently, the pair finally set aside their differences and even starred together in Taylor's music video for her latest single You Need to Calm Down.

And now, Katy has explained they ended their feud at an industry event when she built up the courage to say sorry for her part in the six-year argument.

She said: "I sent her a literal olive branch and a note apologising for my part in all of it.

"[And then] I just went up to her and was like, 'Hey, it's been a long time and I think we've grown up a little bit, and I just wanted to say I'm sorry and I'm really here for you, and that I love you, and I hope that we can be friends in the future.' "

Katy said the pair then exchanged numbers and started texting, and soon managed to forge a new friendship where they can now "trust" each other.

Speaking to Australian radio show The Kyle & Jackie O Show, she said: "I can trust her and she can trust me, and we'll see each other in the halls of the music industry and not avoid each other. We'll embrace.

"It's amazing that we've had this opportunity to change, and I hope that other people can learn from it, too."

