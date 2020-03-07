Katy Perry thanks fans for 'overwhelming support' after music video pregnancy announcement

Katy Perry has thanked her fans for their "overwhelming support" following her pregnancy announcement.

Pop star Katy Perry revealed her pregnancy in the new music video for Never Worn White. Source: YouTube

The 35-year-old pop star thrilled her fans this week when she announced she is expecting her first child with her fiancé Orlando Bloom by dropping the music video for Never Worn White, which at the end showed her cradling her baby bump.

Katy then confirmed the news in a subsequent Instagram Live video, admitting it is "probably the longest secret" she has "ever had to keep".

And following the announcement, Katy has now taken to Twitter to confess she was "nervous" about letting the news slip, as she thanked fans for showing her "love and support".

She wrote: "love u guys so much. was a bit nervous about sharing something so personal like the song n the bump n I hv never gotten this much love n support, it's overwhelmingly lovely. thank u #NeverWornWhite #babycat [sic]"

The star shared the news on Thursday when she dropped the music video for 'Never Worn White', and later said in an Instagram video she is due to give birth in the summer.

She said: "I'm late ... but you already knew that.

"There's a lot that will be happening this summer, not only will I be giving birth - literally - but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for."

The Roar hitmaker admitted she and her Orlando - who already has nine-year-old son Flynn with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr - are "excited and happy" about their baby news.

She said: "So let's call it a double whammy, a two fore.

"I'm excited, we're excited and we're happy - and it's probably the longest secret I've ever had to keep.

"I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that's how I speak to you."