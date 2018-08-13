 

Katy Perry speaks about her NZ plans and what she thinks about Jacinda Ardern ahead of Auckland shows

1 NEWS
Pop powerhouse Katy Perry hits our shores next week to wrap up her Witness tour in Auckland.

TVNZ1's Seven Sharp reporter Carolyn Robinson flew to Brisbane to interview the singer, who says there's a special reason why Auckland will get the best show of the lot.

The 13-time Grammy nominated artist was last in New Zealand in 2014 and is playing Monday 20 and Tuesday 21 of August at Auckland's Spark Arena.

Find out Perry's plans for her crew in NZ and what she thinks of our Prime Minister in the video above.

Carolyn Robinson flew to Brisbane to interview the star, who says there is a special reason Auckland will get the best of her world tour.
