 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Katy Perry pays visit to sick 8-year-old fan in Australia who missed her concert due to brain tumour surgery

Bang Showbiz
Topics
Entertainment
Music
Australia

Katy Perry has visited an eight-year-old girl who was forced to miss a concert after undergoing surgery on a brain tumour.

The 33-year-old singer decided to visit Grace Moores - who had brain surgery last week after being diagnosed with a tumour in April - because she was unable to attend Katy's concert in Adelaide, Australia, on Monday.

The meeting was prompted by a tweet from Grace's 16-year-old sister Tiana, who wrote: "RETWEET PLEASE! my baby sister is meant to attend @katyperry concert in Adelaide this year but was diagnosed with a 6cm Brain tumour and has been battling all year, grace has love been Katy's biggest fan since she was 3, please help us try and get in contact with @katyperry xx"

The post had more than 20,000 retweets and Katy's reps got in touch with the family earlier this week.

And following the emotional meeting, Tiana returned to Twitter to detail the magic moment.

She wrote: "WE DID IT "

Tiana also shared a snap of the duo, writing: "GUYS WE DID IT! @katyperry just visited grace! She's truely amazing and such a sweet person this was truely amazing!"

Meanwhile, Katy - who has as many as 70 million followers on Instagram - also shared a clip of herself with the family, calling Grace her "new merch model".

The Roar hitmaker asked Grace to name her three favourite songs, before performing an acoustic set for her using two guitars.

Katy Perry, Grace and Tiana Moores. Source: Bang Showbiz
Topics
Entertainment
Music
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:20
Speaker Trevor Mallard was asking Gerry Brownlee to apologise for interjecting when the comment was made.

Most watched: Winston Peters heard saying 'yeah, throw fatty out' during heated debate in Parliament
2

Jacinda Ardern returns as Prime Minister after taking maternity leave to spend time with baby Neve
3

Blue strawberries seeds auction pulled by Trade Me, leaving grower forlorn
4

John Armstrong's opinion: Lashing of Winston Peters by 'no mates National' is stupid
5

Donald Trump signs agreement allowing some New Zealanders easier access to US visas
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
02:17
Some jaw-dropping action scenes were filmed in Central Otago, while a Ngāi Tahu helicopter company ferried crew.

'He was extremely good' - Kiwi helicopter company praise Tom Cruise's flying in Mission Impossible
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 01: Mal Meninga poses for photographs after he was named as the 13th Immortal at the 2018 NRL Hall of Fame at Sydney Cricket Ground on August 1, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)

Mal Meninga one of five greats named as new rugby league Immortals
05:36
She Shears is debuting at the New Zealand International Film Festival.

She Shears - Kiwi women's quest for Golden Shears glory made into tale for the big screen

David Hasselhoff marries model, 37, in intimate Italy ceremony

Australia to oppose Japan's push to relax whaling ban - 'You do not need to kill whales to study them'

AAP
Topics
World
Animals
Australia

Australia has vowed to vehemently oppose a Japanese push to relax a global ban on commercial whaling, calling on like-minded nations to help block the proposal.

The Japan Fisheries Agency wants a meeting of the International Whaling Commission in September to allow the capture of some "abundant" whale species.

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said Australia remained steadfastly against all forms of commercial and so-called scientific whaling and would continue to push for stronger protections against the practice.

Ms Bishop vowed to fight any attempts to undermine the 30-year moratorium through changes to voting regimes or the establishment of catch limits.

"Australia has worked tirelessly to see an end to commercial whaling," Ms Bishop said today in a joint statement with Environment Minister Josh Frydenberg.

"The science is clear, you do not need to kill whales in order to study them."

Australia has provided funding to support the IWC's Southern Ocean Research Partnership, to show whales do not need to be killed in order to study them.

The government also backed the International Court of Justice's 2014 finding that Japan's Southern Ocean whaling program was not for purposes of scientific research.

And efforts are under way to ensure Japan's whaling programs in the North Pacific and Southern Ocean are subjected to greater scrutiny.

A humpback whale in Cook Strait
Topics
World
Animals
Australia
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
Baby

Who killed 18-month-old Comfort Joy Witeri-Thompson? Police call for toddler's family and others to speak up

Keep your raincoat handy as a swirl of clouds comes into the western parts of the country

John Armstrong's opinion: Lashing of Winston Peters by 'no mates National' is stupid

Simon Bridges' 'cool' video, the return of Sir John Key and how National's conference stacked-up

'He was extremely good' - Kiwi helicopter company praise Tom Cruise's flying in Mission Impossible

Stan Walker announces first NZ tour in five years - 'A big thank you to all my loyal, PATIENT fans'

1 NEWS
Topics
Entertainment
Music

Australian-Kiwi singer Stan Walker has announced he'll be on tour around the country for the first time in five years.

Walker posted the news to his Instagram, captioning it, "Finally after 5 years & a couple times postponed lol... AOTEAROA I am 'finally' touring the country... Ain't nothing stopping me this time... tickets will be available 8.8.18 at www.ticketspace.nz. Don't miss out fam!!!
Also a big thank you to all my loyal, PATIENT fans... I love & appreciate you all for sticking with me & riding with me through it all".

Source: Instagram / Stan Walker

Walker is expected to play 12 shows beginning in Queenstown in late October, before concluding in Auckland in November.

The singer will be joined by special guest Jackson Owens.

His upcoming tour marks the first time Walker will be performing after having his stomach removed last year.

Source: Instagram / Stan Walker
Topics
Entertainment
Music