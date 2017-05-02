Katy Perry opens up about battle with depression after mixed reaction to album

Source:Bang Showbiz
Katy Perry suffered with "bouts of situational depression" last year due to the mixed response from the public to her album Witness.
The Dark Horse hitmaker admits her "heart was broken" with the response to her album and she has been working hard to improve herself.
She said: "I had bouts of situational depression. My heart was broken last year because, unknowingly, I put so much validity in the reaction of the public, and the public didn't react in the way I had expected to. Which broke my heart."
And the singer decided to go to the Hoffman Institute in California to give her "a new foundation."
She added: "For years, my friends would go and come back completely rejuvenated, and I wanted to go, too. I was ready to let go of anything that was holding me back from being my ultimate self.
"Music is my first love and I think it was the universe saying, 'OK, you speak all of this language about self-love and authenticity, but we are going to put you through another test and take away any kind of validating 'blankie.' Then we'll see how much you do truly love yourself.'
"That brokenness, plus me opening up to a greater, higher power and reconnecting with divinity, gave me a wholeness I never had."
And the 33-year-old singer has become more "spirituality and heart wholeness" as of late.
She told Vogue Australia: "My mom has prayed for me my entire life, hoping I'd come back to God. I never left Him, I was just a little bit secular. I was more materialistic and more career-driven. I've become more about spirituality and heart wholeness."
