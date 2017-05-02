 

Katy Perry opens up about battle with depression after mixed reaction to album

Bang Showbiz

Katy Perry suffered with "bouts of situational depression" last year due to the mixed response from the public to her album Witness.

The Dark Horse hitmaker admits her "heart was broken" with the response to her album and she has been working hard to improve herself.

She said: "I had bouts of situational depression. My heart was broken last year because, unknowingly, I put so much validity in the reaction of the public, and the public didn't react in the way I had expected to. Which broke my heart."

And the singer decided to go to the Hoffman Institute in California to give her "a new foundation."

She added: "For years, my friends would go and come back completely rejuvenated, and I wanted to go, too. I was ready to let go of anything that was holding me back from being my ultimate self.

"Music is my first love and I think it was the universe saying, 'OK, you speak all of this language about self-love and authenticity, but we are going to put you through another test and take away any kind of validating 'blankie.' Then we'll see how much you do truly love yourself.'

"That brokenness, plus me opening up to a greater, higher power and reconnecting with divinity, gave me a wholeness I never had."

And the 33-year-old singer has become more "spirituality and heart wholeness" as of late.

She told Vogue Australia: "My mom has prayed for me my entire life, hoping I'd come back to God. I never left Him, I was just a little bit secular. I was more materialistic and more career-driven. I've become more about spirituality and heart wholeness."

Where can I get support and help?

Need to talk? 1737 – Free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor
Lifeline – 0800 543 354
Youthline - 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email&nbsp;talk@youthline.co.nz
Samaritans – 0800 726 666
Healthline– 0800 611 116
Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 or free text 4202 or www.depression.org.nz
The Lowdown: A website to help young New Zealanders recognise and understand depression or anxiety. www.thelowdown.co.nz or free text 5626
SPARX.org.nz Online e-therapy tool provided by the University of Auckland that helps young people learn skills to deal with feeling down, depressed or stressed
OUTLine NZ – 0800 688 5463 for support related to sexual orientation or gender identity

