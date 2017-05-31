Kathy Griffin fired by CNN over photo shoot with fake severed Trump head

 

Warning: The offending image appears at the end of this story.  

Kathy Griffin has lost a decade-long gig ringing in the new year for CNN as a backlash builds over her video displaying a likeness of President Donald Trump's severed head.

This is the photo shoot that led to Griffin being sacked by CNN, and sparked an outcry from Donald Trump and many others.
Source: TMZ/Kathy Griffin

CNN, which had called the images "disgusting and offensive" after Griffin posted the video yesterday, announced today it would not invite her back this year for the Times Square live New Year's Eve special she had co-hosted annually since 2007 with CNN's Anderson Cooper.

A New Mexico casino has also cancelled a performance by Griffin, who was scheduled to perform at Route 66 Casino, operated by Laguna Pueblo, on July 22.

The US comedian says she went too far when she appeared in a brief video holding the head.
Source: Twitter/Kathy Griffin

And a commercial endorsement deal was cancelled just weeks after she landed it.

Squatty Potty, a Utah-based company whose products include toilet stools and other bathroom accessories, said it was suspending an ad campaign that featured Griffin.

"We were shocked and disappointed" by the video, said Bobby Edwards, the company's CEO.

"It was deeply inappropriate and runs contrary to the core values our company stands for."

"I am a true supporter of free speech, but feel Kathy crossed the line," Edwards added.

"I regret having to make these decisions, but have no choice."

Griffin's video made Trump seethe. Tweeting overnight, he said Griffin "should be ashamed of herself" for creating the video.

Griffin, a comic known for her abrasive style of humor, had apologized yesterday, conceding that the brief video, which she originally described as an "artsy-fartsy statement" mocking the commander in chief, was "too disturbing" and wasn't funny.

"I went too far," she says in her contrite follow-up video. "I sincerely apologize."

But it was too late.

