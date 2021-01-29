Katherine Heigl 'would rather be dead' than criticised at peak of 'difficult' label

Katherine Heigl thought she "would rather be dead" than face such harsh criticism.

Katherine Heigl. Source: Bang Showbiz

The 27 Dresses star has been labelled "difficult" in the past and "unprofessional" and she admits the unfair criticism of her character took so much of a toll on her.

Admitting she "would rather be dead" than be criticised so immensely, she told The Washington Post newspaper of her experiences with growing criticism: "I may have said a couple of things you didn't like, but then that escalated to 'she's ungrateful,' then that escalated to 'she's difficult' and that escalated to 'she's unprofessional' ... What is your definition of difficult? Somebody with an opinion that you don't like? Now, I'm 42, and that s*** pisses me off."

Shonda Rhimes famously gave an interview in 2014 when she slammed the actress - who starred in Grey's Anatomy - and Katherine later revealed she decided to see a therapist to deal with her unresolved issues that had stemmed from the incident.

She said: "I had never done therapy until a couple years ago. I started going because of the scrutiny. I was not handling it well. I was feeling completely like the biggest piece of s*** on the bottom of your shoe.

"I was really struggling with it and how to not take it all personally and not to feel that there's something really deeply wrong with me."

The feud began when Katherine withdrew her name from awards consideration claiming that her storylines did not warrant a nomination but Katherine later admitted she made a huge mistake and needed professional help to get over the criticism she endured over her actions.

She explained: "I didn't feel good about my performance and there was a part of me that thought, because I had won the year before, that I needed juicy, dramatic, emotional material. But I was really embarrassed. So I went in to [show creator] Shonda and said, 'I'm so sorry. That wasn't cool. I should not have said that' … I didn't think anybody would notice."