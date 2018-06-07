Karen Walker thrilled after Instagram post of Kylie Jenner clad in Kiwi fashionista’s glasses collects nearly 3 million likes

There was a big victory on social media for Kiwi fashion designer Karen Walker this week when Kylie Jenner posted a picture of herself wearing her sunglasses that has been liked almost three million times.

The Keeping up with the Kardashians star has 109 million followers on Instagram and designers usually pay big bucks to have her post a snap wearing their goods.

This wasn't the case for Karen Walker who didn't pay a thing.

"We're thrilled with this picture and to have beautiful images coming through on really interesting people is always great," Karen Walker said of the free promotion.