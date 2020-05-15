Kanye West's former bodyguard says he had some 'ridiculous rules'

Kanye West had some "ridiculous rules", according to one of his former bodyguards.

Kanye West Source: Bang Showbiz

Steve Stanulis - who worked alongside the 'Bound 2' hitmaker - has claimed that he wasn't allowed to walk within 10 paces of the rapper, but Steve says that made his job even more difficult.

He shared: "He had some ridiculous rules ... He wanted you to stay 10 paces behind him on a city street. So obviously if someone is going to come up and do something, by the time I try to run up and prevent it, it would have already happened."

And Steve recalls their first meeting, when they argued over the correct protocol in an elevator.

He added: "The first day I met him ... it was fashion week. I was supposed to meet him at the studio. When he gets there, we get into the elevator and he says, 'Aren't you going to push what floor we are going to?' I was like, 'I have no idea what floor, it's my first day.' So he starts ranting, 'So you mean you didn't call ahead to find out where I'm supposed to be going?' I said, 'No.' So he's ranting and raving. So I said, 'Look bro, we can do this one of three ways. One, you could tell me what button to press, and now I'll know. Two, you could press the button, and I'll see which one you press so I'll know. Or three, you can sit in here all day and tell me how important your time is and we are not going to go anywhere.' Again, that was our first interaction. He went for the first option."

Steve also claims paparazzi was notified by someone every single time he escorted Kanye and his wife Kim Kardashian West because he feels there was no way it was just "coincidental" that they were there each time.

Speaking to Dax Holt and Adam Glyn on their Hollywood Raw podcast, he shared: "First of all, there's no way [paparazzi] doesn't get called upfront.