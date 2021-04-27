Kanye West Yeezy sneakers sell for $2.5 million - the highest price ever recorded

A pair of shoes designed and worn by Kanye West have sold for nearly $2.5 million - the highest price ever recorded for sneakers.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The size 12 Nike Air Yeezy prototypes were part of the rapper's 2008 Grammy Awards getup and were bought by a private buyer.

The Air Yeezy 1 was subsequently launched in 2009, the BBC reports, followed by the Air Yeezy 2 in 2012.