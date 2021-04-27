Kanye West Yeezy sneakers sell for $2.5 million - the highest price ever recorded

A pair of shoes designed and worn by Kanye West have sold for nearly $2.5 million - the highest price ever recorded for sneakers.
The size 12 Nike Air Yeezy prototypes were part of the rapper's 2008 Grammy Awards getup and were bought by a private buyer.
The Air Yeezy 1 was subsequently launched in 2009, the BBC reports, followed by the Air Yeezy 2 in 2012.
In 2013, West said his revenue share was “insufficient” and started working with Adidas in 2014.
A pair of Nike Air Jordan shoes worn by Michael Jordan himself previously held the record but they only sold for $850,000.