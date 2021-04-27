TODAY |

Kanye West Yeezy sneakers sell for $2.5 million - the highest price ever recorded

Source:  1 NEWS

A pair of shoes designed and worn by Kanye West have sold for nearly $2.5 million - the highest price ever recorded for sneakers.

The size 12 Nike Air Yeezy Ones were part of the rapper’s 2008 Grammy Awards getup. Source: 1 NEWS

The size 12 Nike Air Yeezy prototypes were part of the rapper's 2008 Grammy Awards getup and were bought by a private buyer.

The Air Yeezy 1 was subsequently launched in 2009, the BBC reports, followed by the Air Yeezy 2 in 2012.

In 2013, West said his revenue share was “insufficient” and started working with Adidas in 2014.

A pair of Nike Air Jordan shoes worn by Michael Jordan himself previously held the record but they only sold for $850,000.

