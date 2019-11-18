Kanye West to take Sunday Service to a strip club?

A strip club has offered Kanye West the opportunity to host his Sunday Service at their New York City venue.

The 42-year-old rapper has previously hosted his faith-filled concert in two separate prisons, and he has now been offered the chance to take the service to Sapphire Gentleman's Club in New York City, by Vice President Andrew Zarian.

Andrew wrote Kanye a letter to offer up the venue following the rapper's recent comments about strip clubs, when he claimed the venues are a form of "sex trafficking", despite those who work there doing so consensually.

Speaking at Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas, over the weekend, Kanye said: "They got posters advertising sex trafficking because, if there's an advertisement for a strip club, that is advertising sex trafficking.

"At the end of the night, when they close up, the manager says, 'How much traffic do we have?'

"So if it's a man that's going through things with his family or going through things at work, and he feels he has to go there, we all end up participating - or whether it's the spirits that get advertised to us all the time. Alcohol, they call it a spirit."

In Andrew's letter, the Sapphire vice president comments on Kanye's "interesting" statements, but says he's "serious" about getting the rapper on board to host his Sunday Service at the venue.

He wrote: "I wanted to reach out and introduce myself. I am the Vice President at Sapphire Gentleman's Club in New York City, of the premier gentleman's clubs in the country.

"I saw you recently brought your Sunday Service inside Harris County Jail and the Baker Street Jail in Houston. You followed that up by bringing the Sunday Service to Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church and delivered a powerful message in your signature stream of consciousness style, making several ... interesting ... statements throughout.

"Given your affinity for adult entertainment, we wanted to extend you an offer to deliver your faith-filled concert in a new venue and to a new audience of Gentleman's Club entertainers, service staff and more.

"We'd love to open the doors to our 39th Street location in midtown Manhattan and have you and your choir grace us with your presence.