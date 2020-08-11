TODAY |

Kanye West sues to get on Wisconsin's presidential ballot

Source:  Associated Press

Rapper Kanye West filed a lawsuit today demanding election officials place him on Wisconsin’s presidential ballot in November.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that West's campaign filed the lawsuit in Brown County Circuit Court.

The state Elections Commission decided last week that West missed the deadline for filing his nomination signatures by anywhere from a few seconds to a few minutes on August 4.

West announced a presidential bid in July, saying he’s seeking the nation’s highest office on a ticket he calls the “Birthday Party.”

Democrats claim Republicans are pushing West’s candidacy in swing states to siphon Black votes from Democratic presidential

