Kanye West sues to get on Wisconsin's presidential ballot

Rapper Kanye West filed a lawsuit today demanding election officials place him on Wisconsin’s presidential ballot in November.

Kanye West. Source: Bang Showbiz

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that West's campaign filed the lawsuit in Brown County Circuit Court.

The state Elections Commission decided last week that West missed the deadline for filing his nomination signatures by anywhere from a few seconds to a few minutes on August 4.

West announced a presidential bid in July, saying he’s seeking the nation’s highest office on a ticket he calls the “Birthday Party.”