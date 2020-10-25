Kanye West spent nearly $17 million of own money on presidential bid

Kanye West spent nearly US$12.5 million (NZ$17 million) of his own money on his presidential campaign.

The 43-year-old rapper - who ran for office under the Birthday Party - self-funded the majority of his late-entry run for office, attracting just US$2 million (NZ$2.7 million) from outside contributors.

Source: 1 NEWS

And, having earned just 66,000 votes across the US, meant each tick in the ballot box cost an average of US$200 (NZ$272) each.

According to a report from the Federal Election Commission (FEC), the majority of Kanye's US$14,538,989 (NZ$19,788,509) campaign funds paid for "ballot access", and he was left with US$1.3 million (NZ$1.8 million) at the end of the campaign.

US$7.5 million (NZ$10.2 million) went to ballot access, with US$1.28 million (NZ$1.74 million) of that paid to Atlas Strategy Group, but it seems the investment wasn't a great success because the Stronger hitmaker only made it as a candidate in 12 states.

Other major costs included legal fees, Kanye 2020 apparel and production for online videos used to promote his campaign, though the rapper - who is going through a divorce from wife Kim Kardashian West - and his team opted against purchasing TV, radio or digital advertising, which many experts believed was a mistake.

READ MORE Kim Kardashian files to divorce Kanye West after almost seven years of marriage

A former Kanye campaign insider told People magazine: "I didn't see any Kanye ads, did you? ...If [West] had pushed and done a US$10 million (NZ$14 million) buy digitally, they could've actually made a difference in a few states.

"Typically, [television and digital ads] combine for about 60-70 per cent of a campaign's budget — minimum."

Towards the end of the campaign, the Gold Digger hitmaker added over US$2.7 million (NZ$3.7 million) of his own money to the funds, but the insider believes Kanye "overpaid on a lot of stuff".

READ MORE Rapper Kanye West releases first campaign video in bid to become US President

According to the FEC report, Kanye shelled out US$210,544 (NZ$286,481) for a two-page advertisement in The New York Times and another US$918,130 (NZ$1,249,276) on more campaign apparel on Election Day.

The source noted: "He isn't versed enough politically.

"He figured that by doing it on his own, he could control his own media. But he has so much other stuff going on in his life that has nothing to do with politics that the distractions are there."