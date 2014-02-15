Kanye West says he is running for US President

Marking July 4 Independence Day in the US, rapper Kanye West has seemingly announced his intention to run for the 2020 Presidency via Twitter.

Kanye West. Source: Bang Showbiz

West tweeted: “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION”

The 43-year-old rapper and entrepreneur has previously indicated his intention to run, but in 2024.

Tesla entrepreneur Elon Musk showed his support.

It is unclear at this stage if he is running as an independent or exactly when he intends to run.

It is also unclear whether he has fulfilled the correct Federal Election Commission requirements to enter the race.

Major parties have already selected their nominees, but deadlines for someone to declare they are running for president varies from state to state.