Kanye West reportedly hasn’t filed paperwork despite announcing run for US presidency

Source:  1 NEWS

Kanye West is reportedly still yet to file the required paperwork to run for president in the US, despite tweeting his political intentions over the weekend.

The rapper has missed the deadline to file the paperwork in six states. Source: 1 NEWS

In fact, there are six states where he's missed the deadline to file altogether, including swing states North Carolina and New Mexico, Reuters reports.

Yesterday, the rapper declared he was running for US president in a tweet, writing: "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States!"

Kanye West says he is running for US President

However, it's not West's first time claiming he's running for president, also doing so in 2015.

Given he's a vocal supporter of current US president Donald Trump, West's decision has been widely dismissed as a publicity stunt for his new album.

The US election takes place on November 3, with Mr Trump set to face off against presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

