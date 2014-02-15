TODAY |

Kanye West performs for inmates at Houston prison

Associated Press
Kanye West has followed the Johnny Cash route and performed for inmates at a Houston jail.

In secret from the public, the star rapper-turned-gospel singer performed songs today from his new gospel album “Jesus is King.”

He and his choir performed for more than 200 male inmates at one jail facility before crossing the street to another jail facility and performing for a smaller crowd of female inmates.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said West’s representatives asked jail officials about doing secret shows.

The Friday concerts were performed two days before West is to speak at Joel Osteen’s vast Lakewood Church in Houston

The events were reminiscent of prison concerts given by country singer Johnny Cash in California.

Kanye West. Source: Bang Showbiz
