Kanye West no longer a Trump supporter, insists 2020 presidency bid isn't a stunt

Kanye West says he is no longer a Trump supporter.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The rapper, who once praised President Donald Trump and said the two share "dragon energy," told Forbes that he is "taking the red hat off" — a reference to Trump's trademark red "Make America Great Again" cap.

In a story published today, West also insisted that his weekend announcement that he's running for President was not a stunt to drum up interest in an upcoming album.

read more Kanye West reportedly hasn’t filed paperwork despite announcing run for US presidency

Forbes spoke to West from his ranch near Cody, Wyoming, in what the magazine called "four rambling hours of interviews." West, who says he's been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, often referred to himself in the third person and claimed he was "one of the most powerful humans" although acknowledged there were "a lot of alien level superpowers."

read more Jacinda Ardern asked if she has advice for Kanye West on his proposed presidency bid

He said if he won the presidency, he would model his White House on the fictional land in 2018 Marvel film Black Panther, saying "Let's get back to Wakanda."