Kanye West mocks Friends as 'not funny' after Jennifer Aniston tells Americans not to vote for him

Kanye West mocked Friends as "not funny" after Jennifer Aniston cautioned Americans against voting for him.

Kanye West and Jennifer Aniston. Source: 1 NEWS

The Wash Us in the Blood rapper hit back after the star of the sitcom - who played Rachel Green in the hit series - implored her followers to choose who they pick to take over as President of the United States in the upcoming election on November 3, responsibly, and said it's "not funny to vote for Kanye".

In a series of since-deleted Twitter posts, Kanye shared a screenshot of a Vanity Fair article with the headline: “Jennifer Aniston Endorses Joe Biden, Tells Fans ‘It’s Not Funny to Vote for Kanye."

And he also tweeted in the caption referencing his recent interview on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast: “Wow that Rogan interview got em shook Let’s gooooooooo.”

Before adding and deleting a separate post which read: “Friends wasn’t funny either."

Over the weekend, the 51-year-old actress took to Instagram to encourage people to vote in the US election, revealing she's supporting Democrat candidate Joe Biden, while dissuading her followers from voting for Kanye.

Alongside a snap of the Golden Globe-winner mailing her ballot, she wrote: "#IVOTED for @joebiden and @kamalaharris. I dropped my ballot off, and I did it early I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever.

"Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science... too many people have died. (sic)"

Jennifer also spoke out in support of minority groups and encouraged voters to consider climate change issues, too.

Her post continued: "I urge you to really consider who is going to be most affected by this election if we stay on the track we’re on right now... your daughters, the LGBTQ+ community, our Black brothers and sisters, the elderly with health conditions, and your future kids and grandkids (who will be tasked with saving a planet that our leadership refuses to believe is hurting). (sic)"

What's more, the Just Go With It star discouraged her followers from supporting Kanye's presidential ambitions.

The Hollywood star added: "This whole thing isn’t about one candidate or one single issue, it’s about the future of this country and of the world. Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency. ⠀