Kanye West meets Uganda's President, gifts him a pair of signed sneakers

Within the first few seconds of the show, the judges’ choices in the previous episodes move Kerry to wonder what they really want from the designers. By the end of the hour, I’ll be wondering the same.

In a computer recycling facility, Andreas tells the designers that they will need to integrate outdated technology into a fashionable two-piece look. For this first unconventional material challenge, designers will work in teams of two.

The designers ready to take on this week's challenge. Source: Tom Hollow

Matt who doesn’t like unconventional materials is paired with Beau.

Although Kerry protested her taste in the previous challenge, he seems happy to be teamed up with Judy.

Jess isn’t thrilled to be working with Massey.

Massey and Jess sketch their designs in the computer recycling facility. Source: Tom Hollow

The other teams are Caitlin and Benjamin, Misty and Beth, and Cami and Peni.

After 15 minutes collecting materials around the facility, and with $150, the designers go on the search of fabrics to complement their designs.

In the workroom, Peni checks out and allows Cami to run the show. She’s been top three in the last two runways, so she must know what she’s doing.

Matt senses Beau is not helping him and worries that he will throw him under the bus. He may be right. Beau’s made up his mind about Matt the moment they were paired. He’s not willing to compromise his designs to work along with Matt’s ideas.

The next day when Andreas comes for feedback, he tells Caitlin and Benjamin that passing electric cord as leather may not work. Benjamin disagrees and is confident they’ll make it work.

Cami and Peni try to come up with a unique design. Source: Tom Hollow

When the models come for a fitting, Cami and Peni have nothing for their model to try on. They have created a textile out of green electronic boards joint together by copper wiring, but they haven’t assembled the garment yet. I like the pieces they’ve created, but they look more like accessories than a suitable material for a dress.

On the day of the runway show, Georgia asks Beau how well he and Matt worked together. He sells Matt down the river and says it was challenging.

Georgia – who I must say is doing a fantastic job as the host of the show, introduces the regular judges, Sally-Ann and Benny, plus guest judge Stephen Tilley, an international fashion photographer.

After the anonymous runway show, Massey and Jess’ corporate futuristic look, and Caitlin and Benjamin’s cord passing by leather design put them through next week’s episode.

This week's safe looks, Caitlin and Benjamin's on the left, and Massy and Jess' on the right. Source: Tom Hollow

From the winning team, one designer will be this week’s winner, and from the losing team, one will walk.

Misty and Beth are both happy with their collaboration. The combination of 1950s silhouette and Maori patterns celebrating strength and empowerment is a winning look with the judges. Sally-Ann loves the panelling, and guest judge Stephen admires the use of colour. I’m happy to see Misty on the top, I’ve liked her previous designs.

The glamorous look for a mature goth girl that Kerry and Judy have created is a success among the judges. The use of telephone cord as sleeves in the jacket designed by Kerry prompts Benny to label it ‘Vodafone goth’ and fashion forward.

I believe it’s a great look and without a doubt the best design on the runway this week.

This week's looks at the top. Kerry and Judy's on the left, and Misty and Beth's on the right. Source: Tom Hollow

The judges are impressed by the skirt in Matt and Beau’s ensemble. Beau swiftly takes credit for it and tells them it is VHS tape stapled to organza with computer keys covering each staple. But that’s about the only thing they like about the design.

Benny questions the sexiness of the over-sized minimal look top created by Matt. Sally-Ann is the only one who commends him for sticking to what he likes, shame there’s no more cohesion in the look. Sure, but let’s not forget that early on the show Beau announced he wasn’t willing to compromise his vision. So, who’s at fault for the lack of cohesion?

Although Cami loves the movement and colours of their design, both Peni and her agree they could have spent more time putting it together. I can’t see the two distinct pieces that they were expected to create. I only see a dress.

The looks that got with the lower scores. Cami and Peni's, and Matt and Beau's. Source: Tom Hollow

Peni tries to defend this arts and craft mess as something a young artist would wear to a music awards show. Why? Because young people have no taste?

Although their design needs work, Georgia knows women who would wear pieces like this on the carpet. Stephen says it’d make a great editorial piece, and Sally-Ann also sees it at a music awards show. Benny is the only one who calls it what it is, a "visual nasty rash".

The winning team is Kerry and Judy, Kerry is named this week’s winner. The losing team is Matt and Beau.

Matt walks. I’m scratching my head on this one. I thought this was a team challenge, and Beau’s remarkable sexy skirt should have been enough to carry them both through.

Like Kerry at the start of this episode, I’m left wondering what the judges really like.

It's the end of the road for Matt. Source: Tom Hollow