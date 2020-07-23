Kanye West 'less than thrilled' his potential divorce from Kim Kardashian will be shown on TV

Kanye West is "less than thrilled" that his divorce from Kim Kardashian West will be broadcast on TV.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star will reportedly discuss the end of her marriage on the last series of the family's E! reality show and the Bound 2 rapper is not impressed.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: "He is less than thrilled. She will continue to focus on her business empire. Kim has been in individual counselling and is at peace with where her life is headed."

Kim and Kanye - who share North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, two, and Psalm, 19 months, together - had been in marriage counselling as they "tried to work through things".

A source said of their counselling sessions: "Divorce has been discussed, but Kim wants more than anything for their relationship to work. There wasn't anything specific that happened that led them to this point... They are 100 percent aligned when it comes to the kids."

However, another insider insists the couple are just dealing with "regular relationship issues".

They added of the couple's struggles: "It's just regular relationship issues. There is no one else involved. Divorce talks have been on and off with them since the spring."

However, family has always been incredibly important to the rapper and he previously said that part of his goal in running for President of the United States is to bring a "culture of family" to the world.

He explained: "It's like, family is just the key to the world, period - from our immediate family to our friends and family, our co-workers and family, our city and family, our state and family, our country and family, our world ... the culture of humanity needs to be family.