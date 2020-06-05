TODAY |

Kanye West donates $3 million to help families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor

Source:  Bang Showbiz

Kanye West has donated $US2 million ($NZ3 million) to the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

Mr Floyd’s death at the hands of police has sparked protests across the US. Source: Breakfast

The Bound 2 rapper has given the hefty donation to the loved ones of the three victims - who were killed just because of the colour of their skin - as well as setting up a 529 college plan and covering college tuition for Mr Floyd's six-year-old daughter, Gianna.

Kanye will also donate to businesses in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois owned by black businessmen and women.

Kanye and his wife Kim have been supporting a number of people connected with the Black Lives Matter protests.

Kim offered to pay the medical bills of a protestor who lost a "chunk" of their forehead when they were hit by a rubber bullet.

Kanye West Source: Bang Showbiz

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star uploaded a post to her Instagram Story, which read: "A rubber bullet fired by cops forever disfigures this teenage high school girl at a PEACEFUL Minneapolis protest yesterday. A bloody chunk of her forehead fell off. She was shot at point blank."

And the 38-year-old reality star added her own text beside the post, writing: "This is heartbreaking and so disturbing. Does anyone know how I can get in contact with her? I would love to help with her medical care if she needs it."

Kim also recently spoke out about the death of George on her Instagram account.

Duchess Meghan speaks out on George Floyd's death, calls on students to be 'part of a movement' of hope

She wrote: "For years, with every horrific murder of an innocent black man, woman, or child, I have always tried to find the right words to express my condolences and outrage, but the privilege I am afforded by the color of my skin has often let me feeling like this is not a fight that I can truly take on my own. Not today, not anymore. Like so many of you, I am angry. I am more than angry. I am infuriated and I am disgusted. I am exhausted by the heartbreak I feel seeing mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers and children suffering because their loved one was murdered or locked away unjustly for being black. (sic)"

