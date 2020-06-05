Kanye West donates $3 million to help families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor

Kanye West has donated $US2 million ($NZ3 million) to the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

The Bound 2 rapper has given the hefty donation to the loved ones of the three victims - who were killed just because of the colour of their skin - as well as setting up a 529 college plan and covering college tuition for Mr Floyd's six-year-old daughter, Gianna.

Kanye will also donate to businesses in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois owned by black businessmen and women.

Kanye and his wife Kim have been supporting a number of people connected with the Black Lives Matter protests.

Kim offered to pay the medical bills of a protestor who lost a "chunk" of their forehead when they were hit by a rubber bullet.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star uploaded a post to her Instagram Story, which read: "A rubber bullet fired by cops forever disfigures this teenage high school girl at a PEACEFUL Minneapolis protest yesterday. A bloody chunk of her forehead fell off. She was shot at point blank."

And the 38-year-old reality star added her own text beside the post, writing: "This is heartbreaking and so disturbing. Does anyone know how I can get in contact with her? I would love to help with her medical care if she needs it."

Kim also recently spoke out about the death of George on her Instagram account.

