TODAY |

Kanye West compares music industry and NBA to 'modern day slave ships'

Source:  Bang Showbiz

Rapper Kanye West has declared himself the "new Moses" in a series of social media posts.

Kanye West in his first presidential campaign appearance in the US Source: Associated Press

The 43-year-old rapper hit out at Universal and Sony in a social media rant as he claimed the music industry is a "modern day slave ship".

He tweeted: "I need to see everybody's contracts at Universal and Sony... I'm not gonna watch my people be enslaved...

"I'm putting my life on the line for my people... The music industry and the NBA are modern day slave ships... I am the new Moses".

He had already insisted he was focused on his faith rather than the industry itself, and called for unity.

In a series of posts, he wrote: "I'm not industry bro ... I don't care... I'm in service to Christ ... we need world healing ...

"I miss my brothers... I refuse to argue with black men on labels we don't own... even twitter

"I have the utmost respect for all brothers ... we need to link and respect each other... no more dissing each other on labels we don't own

"Let's stop killing each other ... let's show God that we are Gods people ... my ego gets the best of me too... God doesn't measure us by money in his kingdom ...

"Let's love each other... I love my brothers and I miss my friends ... real talk (sic)"

Kanye revealed he had deleted another tweet about "riches" and urged people to "rise up" and "communicate".

He then added: "Buy land... Use the government money and buy land... We have to evolve".

After again telling his followers to "buy property", he later wrote: "My kids gonna own my masters".

Entertainment
Music
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Bloomfield's sobering warning: Hundreds of healthcare workers would have died without lockdown
2
Auckland woman found after reportedly being missing for over a month
3
Prisoner on the run was handcuffed to Corrections officer when she escaped
4
Hurt and dismay as South Auckland cemetery vandalised for second time
5
Kiwi woman accused of 'horrific' axe killing of ex-partner in Sydney
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

First flight to Antarctica lifts off from Christchurch, with extra Covid-19 precautions
03:59

Auckland retirement village recreates Justin Timberlake music video shot-for-shot

Tom Brady picked off twice as he loses first NFL game with Buccaneers
02:13

Disney's Mulan, filmed in New Zealand and China, fizzles in Chinese theatres