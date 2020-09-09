Kanye West compares music industry and NBA to 'modern day slave ships'

Rapper Kanye West has declared himself the "new Moses" in a series of social media posts.

Kanye West in his first presidential campaign appearance in the US Source: Associated Press

The 43-year-old rapper hit out at Universal and Sony in a social media rant as he claimed the music industry is a "modern day slave ship".

He tweeted: "I need to see everybody's contracts at Universal and Sony... I'm not gonna watch my people be enslaved...

"I'm putting my life on the line for my people... The music industry and the NBA are modern day slave ships... I am the new Moses".

He had already insisted he was focused on his faith rather than the industry itself, and called for unity.

In a series of posts, he wrote: "I'm not industry bro ... I don't care... I'm in service to Christ ... we need world healing ...

"I miss my brothers... I refuse to argue with black men on labels we don't own... even twitter

"I have the utmost respect for all brothers ... we need to link and respect each other... no more dissing each other on labels we don't own

"Let's stop killing each other ... let's show God that we are Gods people ... my ego gets the best of me too... God doesn't measure us by money in his kingdom ...

"Let's love each other... I love my brothers and I miss my friends ... real talk (sic)"

Kanye revealed he had deleted another tweet about "riches" and urged people to "rise up" and "communicate".

He then added: "Buy land... Use the government money and buy land... We have to evolve".