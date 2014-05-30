Kanye West believes he can make the US a better place as president

Kanye West "genuinely believes" he can make the US a better place as president.

Kardashian West and Kanye West Source: Bang Showbiz

The 43-year-old rapper recently announced his plan to run for president of the US at the upcoming November election, and sources have now said his statement was not a "publicity stunt", as he "really believes" he can "make the country better".

A source told Us Weekly magazine: "[Kanye genuinely believes he can make the country better. That sentiment is not a publicity stunt. He really believes that."

Earlier this week, Kanye detailed more information about his upcoming political campaign, as he revealed he will be running as a member of the newly founded Birthday Party.

When asked how he chose the name for his political party, he said: "Because when we win, it's everybody's birthday."

Kanye's running mate is a preacher from Wyoming named Michelle Tidball, and the pair's campaign slogan is simply: "YES!"

And whilst the Yeezy founder is confident in his ability to run a country, model and actor Tyson Beckford recently hit out at his intent to run for president, and encouraged Kanye to stick to what he knows.

He said: "This is where I always get into trouble because I speak the truth. I don't know what's going on, but he's really getting himself in a pot of tea that's not ready for him.

"I try to never speak bad. I've seen him and his lady, [wife Kim Kardashian], do some positive things, and I kind of wish they would just stay on that. That vibe running a country - it's not an easy thing."

Tyson thinks the US needs to choose the most capable person for the role, rather than the person with the biggest profile.

He added: "It's time that we don't pick people because they're popular.

"I think we need to start picking people because it's something that they do for a living. It's like, if you get on a plane and there's no pilot and then one of the customers says, 'OK, I'm going to get up and fly.'