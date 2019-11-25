TODAY |

K-Pop star Goo Hara found dead at home in Seoul

Associated Press
More From
Entertainment
Music
Asia

K-pop star and TV celebrity Goo Hara was found dead at her home in Seoul today, police said.

Police said an acquaintance found the 28-year-old dead at her home in southern Seoul and reported it to authorities.

The cause of death wasn’t immediately known. Police refused to provide further details.

Goo Hara. Source: Associated Press

Goo made her debut in 2008 as a member of the girl group Kara, which had big followings in South Korea, Japan and other Asian countries. She later worked as a solo artist and appeared on many TV shows.

In May, Goo was reportedly found unconscious at her home and was hospitalised.

She was embroiled last year in public disputes with an ex-boyfriend who claimed to be assaulted by her. Goo accused the man of having threatened to circulate a sex video of her. The case made her the subject of tabloid fodder and malicious online messages.

In October, another K-pop star and actress, Sulli, was found dead at her home near Seoul. The 25-year-old was known for her feminist voice and outspokenness that was rare among female entertainers in deeply conservative South Korea. Before her death, she appeared in a TV show and spoke out against online backlash she received over her lifestyle.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Police said an acquaintance found the 28-year-old dead at her home in southern Seoul and reported it to authorities. Source: Reuters
More From
Entertainment
Music
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:21
K-Pop star Goo Hara found dead at home in Seoul
2
Man shot dead by police after holding children hostage described as 'a bit of a recluse'
3
Samoa's measles crisis deepens as death toll reaches 22 - all but one under the age of five
4
Dame Valerie Adams makes history again, but this time not on the athletics track
5
Students faced mistake in NCEA Level 2 maths exam
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Donald Trump claims he’s the reason China hasn't crushed Hong Kong protests

Chris Brown reportedly welcomes second child

Kanye West to take Sunday Service to a strip club?

Rare Marvel comic book sells for almost $2 million dollars in Texas